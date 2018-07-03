In pictures - The retro summer treats we used to love

We're in the middle of a heatwave, and with the mercury set to stay in the mid-20s for at least the next week, we take a look at some of the icy treats we used to love.

1. Fab/Zoom

These two were the kings of the ice cream van. The Zoom was fruity, futuristic, space age, although it's rocket shape probably would never have left the launch pad. The Fab, once you got past the hundreds and thousands on the top, were always a bit of a letdown - a bit like England at the World Cup.

2. Strawberry Mivvi/Strawberry Split

Essentially the same, just made by different brands, the Mivvi/Split was vanilla ice cream somehow coated in strawberry flavoured ice lolly. A miracle of food engineering, the challenge was to get to the ice cream before it melted down the stick and all over your hand.

3. Screwball

A conical plastic tub of raspberry ripple ice cream, the Screwball's USP was the small ball of chewing gum at the bottom. Cold enough to crack your teeth on at the start, the flavour lasted about three chews and you couldn't even blow a decent bubble with it. Disappointing.

4. Funny Face/Funny Feet

Pink stuff - it didn't really merit a flavour - this was strangely solid ice cream on a stick. Funny Feet were moulded into the shape of - you guessed it - a foot, while the Funny Face was made to look vaguely humanoid with the addition of splodges of chocolate for eyes, nose and mouth, which only made it look like your ice cream was haunted.

5. Ice cream sandwich

The austerity treat, the ice cream sandwich was a dairy-based obstacle course on a hot day. You had to extract the block of vanilla ice cream from its paper wrapping, then carefully place it between two wafers, so thin and fragile that the merest hint of pressure saw them disintegrate into dust, before eating the resulting 'sandwich' in seconds before it all melted.

6. Alcohol-flavoured ice lollies

In the 1970s, there was a whole slew of alcohol-related treats aimed at kids. Top Deck Shandy was the fizzy drink the cool kids had on the back seat of the school bus, while if you wanted to show you were the cock of the ice cream queue, you went for the Cider Barrel, or the lager and lime flavoured lolly. There was even a Pina Colada lolly for the ladies, or those recently returned from a package holiday on the Costas.

7. Lemonade Sparkles/Orange Maid

While some lollies were designed to turn us into strong cider-swilling alcoholics, others provided us with one - or more - of our five-a-day. Sparkles were the lolly for the conoisseur: deceptively simple, yet the most refreshing thing on a summer's day, short of running through your neighbour's lawn sprinkler in your swimming trunks. Orange Maids were so astringent they made your gums tingle, but were the best of the fruit-flavoured delights.

8. Goal

One of many celeb-endorsed cash-ins, Goals were a standard stripy fruit-flavoured lolly, but the stick on which the lolly sat was a thing of wonder. Crafted from the finest white plastic, each one figured a small representation of Kevin Keegan - think Harry Kane with a bubble perm and the smell of Brut 33. According to the advertising, once you had collected enough sticks, and painted them all, you had enough for a team. They didn't say what you did once you had the team, however.

9. Mini Milk

The ice lolly you had outgrown by the age of five, but your gran still insisted on buying for you, even if you wanted a Feast. Mini Milks were indeed mini, and milky, but the merest lick of one will take you back to those balmy days when the summer holidays stretched out in front of you and September seemed like months away