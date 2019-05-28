IN PICTURES: Crowds enjoy vintage vehicles at Chipping Steam Fair Hundreds of people descended into the Ribble Valley for the annual steam fair, which celebrates it's 21st year. The event included more than 200 vintage tractors and other exhibits included cars, motorcycles and steam engines too. 1. Plenty to see and do at Chipping Steam Fair. Picture by Julian Brown Plenty to see and do at Chipping Steam Fair. Picture by Julian Brown jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Plenty to see and do at Chipping Steam Fair. Picture by Julian Brown Plenty to see and do at Chipping Steam Fair. Picture by Julian Brown jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Plenty to see and do at Chipping Steam Fair. Picture by Julian Brown Plenty to see and do at Chipping Steam Fair. Picture by Julian Brown jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Plenty to see and do at Chipping Steam Fair. Photo by Julian Brown Plenty to see and do at Chipping Steam Fair. Photo by Julian Brown jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3