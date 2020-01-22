Idyllic picture-perfect three-bed countryside home on the market for £580k

A picture-perfect property located in an idyllic setting and finished to an exacting standard throughout, this house is a genuine stunner.

A wonderful three-bed detached house located in the charming village of Wiswell just outside of Clitheroe and on the market for £580,000 with UK Online Agents, Hollybank boasts stunning panoramic views of the Ribble Valley and has its own gated driveway and spacious lawns to both the front and rear of the property. Inside, it's gorgeous. Take a look around...

(credit: UK Online Agents) other Buy a Photo

(credit: UK Online Agents) other Buy a Photo

(credit: UK Online Agents) other Buy a Photo

(credit: UK Online Agents) other Buy a Photo

View more