On the market for £850,000 with Purple Bricks, this three-bed detached cottage in the Ribble Valley village of Chipping is a traditional farmhouse featuring a large five-acre countryside plot, two large stone fireplaces, exposed beams, a bespoke kitchen/breakfast room, a spacious study, a master bedroom with an open-plan dressing room, and a large detached garage and separate living accommodation above with master bedroom, kitchen, and shower room. Take a look around...