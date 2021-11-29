Ribble Valley charity's Christmas tree disposal
Real Christmas tree lovers in the Ribble Valley can rest easy after a local charity has offered to dispose of them at the end of the season.
Age UK Lancashire is offering to collect and dispose of your real Christmas tree at the end of the season.
If you live in the Ribble Valley area, all you need to do is simply make a booking online, give a minimum donation of £10 and leave your tree outside your property before 8am on Saturday 8th January, without your decorations of course, and they’ll take care of the rest.
This is the perfect way to support your local charity this Christmas and do your bit for the environment.
You can book your Christmas tree collection online by visiting www.ageuklancs.org.uk and following the links to the booking page. The deadline to book your collection is 10pm on Tuesday January 4th.
Age UK Lancashire rely on donations to enable them to carry out their vital work supporting vulnerable older people in Lancashire. With your help they can continue to be there for those people that need them most.