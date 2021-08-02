Magical six-bed Ribble Valley mansion with period features and cinema room on the market for the first time in 130 years for £1.5m
This six-bed Ribble Valley property is on the market for the first time since 1890.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 3:45 pm
On the market for £1.5m with Savills, this character period house dates back to the mid-19th century and features dressed stone quoins, elegant reception rooms with high ceilings, fireplaces, a large family kitchen with Aga and central island, a cinema room, spacious bedrooms, and mature gardens and grounds. Take a look around...
