On the market for £739,000 with Honeywell, this four-bed barn conversion is a Grade II-listed property which features a flexible modern layout, a large living room with multi-fuel burner, a home office, a spacious conservatory with underfloor heating, a bespoke fitted dining kitchen, a master bedroom with dressing area and en-suite, and a rear garden with slate pathways, patio areas, timber tool store, and greenhouse. Take a look around...