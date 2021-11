On the market for £875,000 with Pendle Hill Properties, this five-bed property features a wonderful entrance vestibule, a large lounge, fitted kitchen, dining room, study, conservatory, utility room, a fantastic master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe, luxurious family bathroom, a cellar, loft room, a double garage, and three acres of landscaped gardens, meadowlands, and pasture. Take a look around...