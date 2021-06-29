Beautiful three-storey Forest of Bowland barn conversion with original features on the market for £510,000
This Forest of Bowland barn conversion is a classic.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 12:51 pm
On the market for £510,000 with Dewhurst Homes, this four-bed, three-storey property in Chipping features truly stunning views and is steeped in character, boasting a courtyard with gated access, original wooden beams, bespoke sash windows, exposed stone walls, an oak kitchen, master bedroom with en suite, and landscaped gardens. Take a look around...
