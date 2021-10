On the market for £1.4m with Ashdown Jones, this magnificent four-bed Ambleside home features, according to the estate agent, 'captivating sun-lit views of Fairfield, High Pike, Wansfell and Ambleside village'. An idyllic home, this property has been recently renovated and boasts just under five acres of land, oak flooring, a gorgeous family kitchen, cosy reception rooms, clean-cut bedrooms, and lush gardens. Take a look around...