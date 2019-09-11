Hodder Valley Show: A slice of rural life

In mid-September, a valley show will celebrate rural life, typical food and local products.

On September 14, the Hodder Valley Show is expected to attract more than 3,000 people to Boarsden Farm, on Dunsop Bridge Road. The organisers promise “a perfect family day out, with something for everyone to enjoy”.

Located in a beautiful setting overlooking the valley, there will be activities including Human Bar Football, Egg Catching, a Produce Auction and Sack Throwing, as well as musical interludes provided by the Slaidburn Silver Band.

Said Julie Bennett, Vice Chairman: “Our traditional event will celebrate all things rural around the showground with a main ring programme to educate and entertain, with attractions this year to include Wildlife Display from Bryan Paterson, Fell Race, Ferret Racing and Children’s Races, plus our ever-popular Vintage Tractors and Grand Parade.”

In the food hall, visitors will be able to try a vast selection of chocolates, wines, cakes, cheeses and savoury delights. They will also have a horticultural tent, bursting with products from gardeners, bakers and floral artists.

For more details visit their website at www.hoddervalleyshow.co.uk - you can purchase tickets at reduced rates before 12th September.