Here is our verdict on Metcalfe’s Popcorn Jumbles Toffee Apple and Eton Mess flavours

Our staff got into a jumble after we got delivery of some popcorn - but with a difference.

Metcalfe’s Popcorn Jumbles has launched two flavour combos, Toffee Apple and Eton Mess, and we were met with a nice surprise.

Reminiscent of the much-loved traditional treat, the toffee apple pack contained toffee and caramel-coated popcorn jumbled up with slices of dried apple.

Metcalfe's Jumbles popcorn - Eton Mess'2016 Yellow Images

Alternatively, the Eton Mess flavour, was bursting with strawberry pieces and crunchy meringue to go with the strawberry-coated popcorn, replicating the British summer favourite dessert.

How was this going to go down with our tasters, who were ready for a pick-me-up treat after a hard day at the office?

The butterfly popcorn uses real fruit pieces, is gluten-free, suitable for vegetarians, high in fibre and made without artificial flavours and colours.

Metcalfe’s Popcorn Jumbles Toffee Apple is just 107 kcals per portion and Eton Mess a mere 80 kcals, so nibbling is guilt-free.

Exclusively available now at Sainsbury’s (RRP: £1.79).

Our verdict

Testers were certainly given a new experience with their popcorn treat, as we were not expecting to find strawberry pieces, meringue shells or slices of toffee apple in our bags.

Our tasters said the Eton Mess popcorn was quite sweet, but not too overpowering and the meringue was like a crunch pudding. But it was felt there needed to be a few more pieces of strawberry and meringue to give a fuller flavour.

The toffee apple popcorn was described as ‘very appley’ with distinctive flavour. The balance of sweetness was just right and the toffee apple pieces were very noticeable.