Here are the top toy model and collectable stores in Lancashire
Are you a model railway enthusiast or a war gamer?
Friday 30 August 2019 12:47
Check these shops out.
1. Transport Models and Kitlady, Preston
Transport Models and Kitlady, at Unit 1, in Oyston Mill, Preston, contains models for wargaming, military kits, plastic figures, model railway equipment, and books.'Visit www.kitlady.co.uk
ugc
2. Brooks Collectables, Blackpool
Brooks Collectables, in Waterloo Road, Blackpool, is a family-run collectors shop with a memorabilia museum.'It stocks die-cast models, famous icons, jewellery, Betty Boop, Guinness, Sponge Bob, Hello Kitty, royal memorabilia and gift souvenirs.
ugc
3. West End Model Shop Centre, Colne
West End Model Shop Centre, in Albert Road, Colne, is a collectables store offering a variety of items.'It sells railway sets, die cast models and plastic kits.
ugc
4. Top Slots n Trains, Fleetwood
Top Slots n Trains, in Maritime Street, Fleetwood, has a large range of UK slot car models, spares and tuning parts and track, as well as model railways, model kits, toys and accessories.
ugc
View more