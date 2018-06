Residents at Manor House Nursing Home, Chatburn, celebrated the royal wedding in style with a fabulous party.

Receiving handmade invitations, they made fresh flower buttonholes during the run-up to the event and decorated lunch boxes for wedding hampers which displayed photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, before raising their champagne glasses to toast the happy couple.

The ladies glammed up in huge wedding hats or fascinators while the men donned Union Jack bowler hats.