Gear review: The Originals Collection - Shetland jacket

Fresh in our minds following a brilliant trip to Shetland was the mixed bag of weather we experienced.

You have to be hardy to live in this fantastic location, but it is worth the effort. Now outdoor experts Didriksons 1913's Originals collection has been inspired by a trip to Shetland.

The original Shetland jacket

The Didriksons team went to Shetland to photograph their latest collection. In 1913 Julius and Hanna Didrikson founded the company and manufactured work clothes for fishermen whose lives depended on conquering the harsh weather and rough seas.

Since then the firm's mission has been to make garments which protect people from the elements . And now a Shetland collection has been created, based on an original jacket made in 1956.

The original one was found and saved in a boat house. It is today well preserved. The new jacket has been modernised, but keeps to the original, with the PVC shell covered woven cotton fabric robust and completely waterproof. The corduroy collar prevents rain from running down the neck and jacket and the stitching, buttons and details show the artisanship at its best. It has a tighter more boxy fit now, with the original designed to allow the fishermen to wear their warm knitted sweaters underneath.

A spokesman for Didriksons said: "By reflecting our history, we see great potential on the path we take in the future. Against the biting rain and salty winds on Shetland's remote islands, we are reminded where we come from. We are the sea, the rocks, the wind. Our brand will never abandon our heritage and we will never comprise on our aim to protect people from the elements. With our heritage in mind and the majestic landscape as a backdrop, we are creating history for our brand, creating for the future with clothes inspired from the past.''

The Originals Collection - Shetland jacket, www.didriksons.com