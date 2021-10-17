Tried and tested: Celebrity chef Simon Rogan's meal deal tie-up with Booths

The Booths Let's Cook box

Simon Rogan has won most of the prizes available in his profession, from Newcomer of the Year and Chef of the Year to multiple Michelin Stars.

He has restaurants in the Lake District, London and now Hong Kong...but has still found time to team up with Lancashire supermarket Booths for a meal-in-a-box which brings his amazing skills right into your home.

The new range of Let's Cook boxes with all the ingredients provided, plus a step-by-step video and simple instructions to walk you through what to do.

Mr Rogan's version....

So what makes them different from the usual 'cook at home' boxes? Well, they contain some tricks of the trade and a little bottle of 'chef magic' as used in Rogan kitchens.

The idea is that you can create restaurant quality food in your own home...and there is a super-chef there to hold your hand.

Sounds easy?

We tried out one of the meals on offer on your behalf .....Cumbrian chicken breast with creamed kale, caramelised carrots, yeast crumb and lemon thyme oil.

Simon Rogan

It certainly sounds impressive and the picture of the finished dish (Mr Rogan's version) looks stunning.

All the ingredients were there in exactly the right quantities for a meal for two, and the step by step guide was incredibly easy to follow.

It gives you the correct order to tackle each element of the dish and very specific instructions about preparation. That takes the stress out of making any meal - and if you are at all unsure, there is also the video to watch.

I followed it to the letter and produced what looked like a pretty professional plate of food, elevated from the norm by a panko yeast crumb and lemon thyme infused oil made by Simon Rogan's teams of chefs in Cumbria.

And here's my finished plate!

But how did it taste?

Delicious, even though I say so myself. Each ingredient worked with the rest and following the exact timings on the guide sheet meant they were all perfectly cooked.

This is just the thing for a weekend treat or even a fine dining special occasion at home - it gives you ideas on how to take your own cooking to another level - plus it looks perfect and tastes even better.

Who needs Simon Rogan in their kitchen?

The new Booths Let's Cook Simon Rogan boxes also feature cod loin and roasted cauliflower with Italian smoked pancetta and sugar snap peas in a whote wine and cream sauce and a vegetarian version - salt-baked British celeriac with Lancashire oyster mushrooms, cabbage and a smoked garlic and dill oil cream sauce.