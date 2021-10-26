Tea company needs your help to find Lancashire's community spirit
Examples of Lancashire’s community spirit are being sought by brew brand Lancashire Tea to help celebrate this year’s Lancashire Day.
The tea company is asking community groups, organisations, or families to get in touch and tell them why their village or town represents Lancastrian spirit. The tea maker is keen to understand; what makes the people who live there stay, how they support each other and what gives them a strong sense of community.
One location will be selected with Lancashire Tea hosting a tea party for the community as invited guests to celebrate this year’s Lancashire Day, on November 27.
Steve Knight, managing director of Lancashire Tea, said: “As a tea company we know that everything starts with a brew, our tea is brewed for people who love Lancashire and we’re looking for individuals and communities who are fiercely proud of their home.
The company is planning to host other Communi-tea parties after the initial Lancashire Day celebration, to connect with people and understand what makes them so proud of where they live.
To nominate your town or village, contact [email protected] by November 4, 2021. Simply state why you love Lancashire and the place where you live.