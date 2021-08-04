'Panic button' for Ribble Valley publicans as fears grow over drink and drug-related anti-social behaviour

As part of a relaunch of the Clitheroe Business Watch scheme, every publican has been offered a digital handset with a panic button, directly linked to the area’s CCTV office and the police.

Regular meetings are also now taking place between publicans, council officers, councillors and the police, where plans have been outlined for a new model of Pub Watch.

The action has been as a direct consequence of increasing problems at weekends.

One of the recent meetings at the Rose and Crown

Laura Smithies, licensee of the Brown Cow, said: “We are very worried about the town and how dangerous it seems to have become during the weekends. Lots of drugs and young groups coming up, we have had glassing and stabbings.”

Two meetings of interested parties have been held so far at the the Rose and Crown (pictured), in a bid to tackle the problem, and get a quicker response to incidents.

Inspector Andy Ainsworth has attended as well as Police Sergeant Stuart Banks, and they told those gathered they were pleased with the response to the initiatives taken so far.

Ribble Valley Borough Council’s Enforcement Officer Jason Middleton has also distributed leaflets published by the British Beer and Pub Association giving advice for licensees showing football matches.