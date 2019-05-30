Families vote for Blackpool as one of the best seaside resorts in the country

Blackpool has been named as one of the best family seaside resorts in the country in a new study.

With trips to the seaside a childhood highlight for many generations, researchers used a variety of factors including number of beaches, average temperature, family friendliness, cost of an ice cream and number of Instagram hashtags to score Britain’s best loved coastal resorts – with Blackpool finishing in fifth place.

The list was topped by Bournemouth, with Brighton and Torquay in second and third respectively. With Weymouth in fourth, Blackpool was followed by St Ives, Newquay, Paignton, Whitby and Bognor Regis in the top ten.

As well as revealing the best seaside destinations in the country, the study by dayoutwiththekids.co.uk also revealed the key elements making up the ideal seaside holiday, with a survey of more than 2,000 people.

Beaches were most important with 85 percent of the nation saying clean, sandy beaches are key to an unforgettable ideal UK beach holiday. Child-friendly places to grab a bite to eat and great fish and chips were both considered equally important (70 percent) – with Blackpool taking the title for the most chippys around for visitors to tuck into.

There are plenty of activities to keep us busy at the seaside too, with building sandcastles topping the list of the best seaside pastimes (78 percent), followed by scoffing fish and chips (75 percent) and collecting shells and stones (73 percent).

Having an ice cream on the beach (72 percent), tucking into a picnic (65 percent) and simply listening to the sound of the sea (65 percent) were also on the list of the nation’s favourite seaside activities.

Blackpool is also home to the famous Blackpool Pleasure Beach which remains a huge draw for a family audience, alongside several other attractions offering lots to do away from the beach.

Lisa O’Keeffe, Senior Brand & Content Manager at dayoutwiththekids.co.uk, said: “Going to the seaside is a staple part of British childhood, and as the research shows, it’s still a firm favourite for families. UK seaside resorts have benefitted hugely from the rise in staycations in recent years, and as the trend continues to grow, it’s really exciting to see all the towns on this list really embracing family visitors and improving their offer.

“Blackpool has long been a go-to resort for families, so it’s fantastic to see it achieve gold status!”

For more information about the UK’s best seaside towns for families, including the cheapest place to enjoy a Mr Whippy ice cream, visit https://www.dayoutwiththekids.co.uk/best-seaside-towns-resorts-uk.