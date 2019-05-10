Diary date for two scenic walks with Clitheroe Ramblers

Clitheroe Ramblers are planning two fabulous walks in the Ribble Valley, which they particularly want people who have never walked with them before to join.

Both the walks are approximately five miles long, but take place at different times of day. The walk from Dunsop Bridge is in the afternoon of Tuesday, May 14th. Car share is available from Chester Avenue car park at 12-45pm and if you require more information, please call 01254249205.

Later in the month, ramblers will walk from Sabden centre on a favourite walk of Austen’s, another of their members. Austen said: “This is one of my favourite walks in what I think is some of the best countryside around. Always with the backdrop of Pendle Hill, we can appreciate vast open spaces and smaller scale farmland and woodland on this walk."

The walks are part of a series planned by the local walking group to celebrate their fiftieth anniversary.

Anyone interested in taking part should phone 01282 777028 or for more details about the group, log onto www.clitheroeramblers.co.uk