Delicious slice of rural life at Slaidburn's Hodder Valley Show

Ribble Valley villagers will feast on a slice of rural life as an annual agricultural and rural show makes its return.

The Hodder Valley Show is expected to attract upwards of 3000 people to Duckmire Farm, Chapel Street, Slaidburn, on Saturday, September 8th. It will run from 10am - 4-30pm.

This traditional event will celebrate all things rural to improve the standard of animal husbandry and horticultural practices.

It also aims to encourage interest among children and young people in farming and the countryside.

The Agricultural Section will showcase more than 95 cattle and 245 sheep on Show Day.

A day prior, showmen will hold a Young Handlers Workshop to help youngsters develop skills to become future farmers and prepare stock at competition level.

A Main Ring Grand Parade Finale will bring the livestock classes to a fabulous conclusion.

There will be a race to give lambs the fastest haircuts in the Sheep Speed Shearing competition while canines will wow the crowds in The Sheep Dog Trials.

Shoppers can pick up a stunning array of gifts from jewellery and textiles to candles and sculptures from more than 20 exhibitors in the Craft Tent.

Mouths will water in the Food hall, which will serve up a superb selection of chocolates, wines, cakes, cheeses, savoury delights.

Meanwhile the Horticultural Tent will burst with fantastic produce from gardeners, bakers, and floral artists. School children will also show off their talents with a raft of exhibits.

Vintage Tractors and Grand Parade in the The Main Ring will be trumpeted by the Slaidburn Silver Band throughout the afternoon.

The show’s traditional finale egg-travaganza will encourage exhibitors and visitors of all ages to join a fun egg-catching competition.

Admission to the event at the gate costs: adults £12; children (under 16) £5; under 5s free; family (two adults and four children) £30.

Alternatively, buy tickets at www.hoddervalleyshow.co.uk for a discounted price.

Last entry to the event is at 4-30pm and parking is free.