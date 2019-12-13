Conservative MP Nigel Evans vows to champion young Ribble Valley voters by prioritising climate change and supporting first-time property buyers

Conservative MP Nigel Evans has vowed to champion young Ribble Valley voters by prioritising climate change and supporting first-time property buyers.

The former deputy speaker of the Common has said the party aims to make the country carbon neutral by 2050 by investing money in battery technology and renewable energy.

Conservative Nigel Evans was re-elected as the Ribble Valley MP in the General Elections 2019.

He also said the Conservative Government, which was re-elected this morning, will continue to deliver schemes that help young people buy their first homes.

Nigel added: "We want to ensure that by 2050 we'll be carbon neutral - and that's exactly what we will be.

"Investing money in battery technology and in renewable energy is something that is vitally important to us. We've already made massive inroads on that and will continue to do so and I'm rather hoping that the targets we've set ourselves, ambitious as they are, that we will be focusing ourselves to beat those targets."

He also said the Government will continue to build new homes and that he wants to see more property discount schemes for young people following the end of applications for first-time buyer ISAs last month.

"There will be a continuation with that in order to allow people who perhaps aren't earning huge sums of money to be able to buy property that they wouldn't otherwise be able to," he added.

"We want to see young people getting into home ownership as quickly as they possibly can and we will facilitate that.

"We have built a million new homes over the last five years. We will continue to do that but we will also ensure that there will be homes that are fit-for-purpose for young families starting off and that they will be affordable for them."

Nigel was re-elected as the Ribble Valley MP after securing 33,346 votes, the most he's ever had since he first stood for election. The results were announced at around 2-30am this morning at the Roefield Leisure Centre in Edisford Road, Clitheroe.

Nigel, who has held the seat since 1992, will represent the Borough of Ribble Valley, and the nine Borough of South Ribble wards, which are Bamber Bridge East, Bamber Bridge West, Coupe Green and Gregson Lane, Farington East, Farington West, Lostock Hall, Samlesbury and Walton, Walton-le-Dale East and Walton-le-Dale West.