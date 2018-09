It was a rosy day for hundreds of Langho residents at a fabulous flower festival and Songs of Praise service.

The event at St Leonard’s Church took people on a walk back in time with its theme of memories.

A special floral tribute to lost soldiers. (s)

A sneak preview of more than 25 displays was enjoyed ahead of the festival by the Deputy Mayor of Ribble Valley Stella Brunskill and the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress of Clitheroe Stewart and Kerry Fletcher.

The lovely designs were made by the ladies of Whalley & District Flower Club.