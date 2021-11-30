Lancashire beauty spot Brockholes set to host a series of festive markets in the run-up to Christmas

Brockholes will be holding the festive season’s wildest markets every weekend in December, leading up to Christmas Eve.

And the Lancashire Wildlife Trust reserve will ensure that all traders will be local, independent and have an eco-friendly focus.

There will be a range of goodies from jewellery, art, books, herbal remedies, pet gifts, wines and traditional wooden toys. And there will be a musical soundtrack with musicians and choirs.

The floating visitor village at Brockholes nature reserve, near Preston, will be hosting a series of festive markets in the run-up to Christmas

You can wander around the stalls and then have a healthy stroll around the winter wonderland that is the nature reserve. Common sights on the reserve at this time of year include kestrel, buzzard, kingfisher, barn owl, roe deer, brown hare, lapwing and curlew.

And Santa Claus might just make an appearance, taking time off his busiest period in the workshop, but you might have to book to see him.

The markets will be held on the floating Visitor Village and the Kestrel Kitchen will be serving wintry warming treats such as mulled wine, spiced warm apple juice, mince pies and more.

A Brockholes spokesman said: “This is so exciting because it’s our first year of Christmas markets at Brockholes. We are in a festive mood so we want you to come and join us, there will be wonderful gifts for all your family and friends.”

The markets will run every weekend from December 4, and from Dec 20 to Christmas Eve for last-minute shoppers, from 10am–4pm. Parking charges apply but the markets are free to enter.