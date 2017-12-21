Christmas gift reviews

The Japanese are renowned for their simple but beautiful art designs and wonderful exotic foods and drinks.

But it is a long way to go to get your fix. Now The Japan Centre in London has a great catalogue of goods to let you have a taste of the Far East from your armchair.

Princess bento box

The popular Pop Culture Snack Box is a monthly box , which can be ordered in different sizes and costs and features lots of unusual nibbles from this great country.

A special offer is on at the moment for those who sign up before December 31st, with the first box given free of charge.

With a mixture of sweets and nibbles, this traditional box is a great way to see what strange, but tasty delights the Japanese eat.

And once you have the food, you need something to put it in. The funky Lucky Cat Kokeshi Doll Bento lunch box and Kokeshi Doll Bento Lunch Box make great Christmas presents.

Both look smart and cute and are very practical too, the cat box has three tiers and is shaped like a Japanese wooden doll and decorated to look like a black lucky cat wearing a golden bell.

It is great for fussy children to take to school, because you can put lots of little bits in each section. And the Kokeshi doll is based on a traditional Japanese princess and like all the boxes is microwave and dishwasher proof.

What great ideas for that extra special Christmas present.

Japan is a fascinating country and has some eye catching Christmas gift ideas via the London based Japan Centre. Check out www.japancentre.com



