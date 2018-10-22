Award-winning photographer reveals her ground-breaking secrets to Ribblesdale Camera Club

This ground-breaking photographer is an inspiration for anyone who has had their work laughed at.

Andrea Hargreaves, of Pontefract, Yorkshire, told members of Ribblesdale Camera Club that her pictures were ridiculed when she first began entering competitions eight years ago.

But now she has won so many awards that her local club has changed its competition rules to include her photography style.

Andrea layers multiple images together to create interesting scenes, such as a mermaid under the sea, and often includes an element of humour. In one picture, for example, two crew members of a ship are dressed in Victorian nightwear, dangling handbags over the side of the boat to protect it.

Taking inspiration from Norse and other mythology, she has also created a series of dramatic pictures of Morgan, the leader of the nine sisters of Avalon, linked to King Arthur.

