This is how Lancashire looked in 1984

1.

Jumping for joy - that's Fulwood County Primary School. The boys, who compete in the Fulwood and District Seven-a-Side Soccer League, finished joint second with St Peter's CP School, and then went on to beat St Peter's in the final of the Football Rally KO competition. The boys rounders team, competing in the inter-schools competition, won their section. And not to be outdone, the girls proved victorious in their section of the inter-schools skittle ball rally