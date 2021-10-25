Coffee and cakes at Whalley Abbey fund-raiser

A fund-raising coffee morning is to be held at Whalley Abbey on Saturday.

By Dominic Collis
Monday, 25th October 2021, 3:45 pm
Whalley Abbey
The Friends group of Whalley Abbey make regular donations towards the upkeep of the abbey and its grounds. Last year, despite the difficulties of Covid, they gave £6,000.

The coffee morning will be held at the abbey on Saturday from 10am til noon. The organisers have planned an interesting morning with many stalls including cakes, books, bling, bric a brac, cards, clocks, makeup products, grab a bag, as well as the usual tombola and raffle.

Refreshments are included in the entry price of £2-50. Tickets can be bought on the door.

If you would like more information about the Friends please contact Linda Sawley, membership secretary, by email [email protected]

