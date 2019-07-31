This is why the NHS is calling for Lancashire families to discuss organ donation before spring

Doctors are calling for Lancashire families to talk about organ donation as the number of UK donors reaches a record high.

The NHS is encouraging people to discuss their organ donation decision with their loved ones ahead of a change in the law next spring.

The new policy will mean all adults in England will be considered as having agreed to donate their own organs when they die unless they record a decision not to or are in one of the excluded groups. Families will still be involved and asked to support their relative’s decision.

Anthony Clarkson, director of Organ Donation and Transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant said: "We’re incredibly grateful to all the courageous donors and their families across the country, who helped us to save so many lives last year.

“Organ donation is the only hope for many desperately ill people. We know many families feel a sense of pride and comfort from their decision to let their final act to be saving lives through organ donation.

“No lifesaving transplant would be possible without the generosity of every donor and their families, who give their support and say ‘yes’ to organ donation.

“There are 129 people in Lancashire waiting for a transplant now. Their only hope for a new life is that a family in their time of grief will make the wonderful decision to agree to organ donation.

“With the law changing in England from next spring, we urge everyone to find out about the choices available to them, make their decision and share it with their family.”

Some 1,600 people nationally, including 30 in Lancashire, donated their organs after death last year, according to the Organ Donation and Transplantation Activity Report 2018/19. But while half a million people die each year, only around 1% do so in circumstances which allow organs to be donated and over the past five years 61 Lancashire people died before they received the transplant they desperately needed.

If you would like to join the NHS Organ Donor Register visit www.organdonation.nhs.uk