Superhero Clitheroe student tackles six-mile swim, Windermere Marathon, and 30-mile cycle for mental health charity

A Clitheroe student has completed a gruelling triathlon challenge of a six-mile swim in Lake Windermere, the Windermere Marathon, and a 30-mile cycle to raise over £4,000 for mental health charity, The Charlie Waller Memorial Trust.

Tackling the Sedbergh School Boddy Challenge with aplomb, Faith Barnes completed the stunning feat on Thursday, June 20th alongside two other friends. Her schedule saw her rise early for her six-mile lake swim before tackling the marathon and then cycling the 30 miles back to school. Amazingly, all three complete the entire challenge in under 10 hours.

While her two companions in the astonishing physical feat were raising money for their own personal causes, Faith chose to fundraise for the Charlie Waller Memorial Trust, which promotes the concept of talking openly about depression and helps young people learn how to maintain well-being and where they can access appropriate treatment.