£3.2million cash boost will help East Lancashire Hospitals' Trust tackle treatment waiting times

ELHT will receive around £3.2m as one of 28 hospital trusts across the North West will benefit from a share of £97 million to expand wards, install modular operating theatres, upgrade outpatient spaces and MRI and screening technology, to help reduce waiting lists.

The allocations for the £700 million fund announced today include £330 million for upgrading NHS facilities, £250 million for new technology and £120 million for any supporting revenue costs.

The funding, to be split across all regions in England, will help reduce waiting times for patients by expanding the number of operating theatres and beds, including new day surgery units to prevent people staying overnight and investment in technology to improve their experiences of care and help them manage their conditions.

ELHT will receive around £3.2m as one of 28 hospital trusts across the North West will benefit from a share of £97 million

Alongside this, the government is today publishing a document setting out the key challenges facing NHS and social care services this winter, including COVID-19 and the potential threat of variants, preparations being undertaken to keep people safe and healthy, as well as the actions the public can take.

It comes after the COVID-19 booster programme was extended to all adults in England – with everyone aged over 18 to be offered a booster by the end of January – to help protect against the Omicron variant.

Today’s investment is part of the £5.4 billion already announced on to support the NHS response to the pandemic in the second half of the year. In total, the government is investing over £34 billion of additional funding in health and social care services this year.

The pandemic put unprecedented pressure on the NHS. To fix this, the NHS needs to be able to offer more appointments, operations, and treatments. New, innovative practices must be adopted so patients continue to receive the best possible care.