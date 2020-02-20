Positive results for East Lancashire Hospitals' staff survey

Staff at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust rate the organisation higher than ever in comparison to working environments at England’s other acute hospital and community trusts.

The latest results see East Lancashire Hospitals score higher than the national average for nine of the survey’s 11 key themes, including health and wellbeing, quality of care, morale, quality of appraisals, safety culture, staff engagement and team working.

Staff at Critical Care

East Lancashire Hospital’s 3,942 survey responses is a record high with staff rating the Trust significantly above average for 93 of the survey’s 104 questions, and not significantly worse in any area.

Kevin McGee, chief executive said: “The results show yet again that East Lancashire Hospitals is an ever improving place to work and we’re now as good as any NHS employer in England.

"In particular, there is clear evidence that East Lancashire Hospitals is among the best places to work in the NHS for staff morale, team working, safety culture and staff health and wellbeing.

“We have fantastic staff who I know go the extra mile for patients and their colleagues. We really do value their opinion and do all we can to support them. Part of that is listening and, most importantly, acting on what they have to say in the NHS Staff Survey.”

Crucially, 85% of staff are satisfied with the quality of care they provide patients.

However, concerns were raised in the survey about the number of staff experiencing discrimination at work from patients/service users (5.2%) and personal experiences of physical violence at work from other colleagues (1.6%).

Staff at Royal Blackburn and Burnley General teaching hospitals, Accrington Victoria, Clitheroe and Pendle community hospitals as well as community nursing teams, took part in the national 2019 NHS Staff Survey.

The complete 2019 NHS Staff Survey results can be found on the NHS staff survey site at https://www.nhsstaffsurveys.com/Page/1056/Home/NHS-Staff-Survey-2019/