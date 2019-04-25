NHS: Lancashire spent £1.6m on stop-smoking services last year to help 3,300 people quit

Lancashire spends almost five times the average expenditure on stop smoking services according to NHS data, which shows that an average of almost £500 was spent per person who managed to quit smoking in the region last year.

As per the latest figures from the NHS' Stop Smoking Services, some 166,880 people across the UK set a quit smoking date between April and December last year, with more than 50% (86,167 people) having successfully quit smoking by the time of their four-week follow-up.

In total, however, Lancashire's expenditure on crucial stop smoking services came in at around £1,635,184, with the cost for every one of the estimated 3,344 quitters averaging out at £489. Across England, the number of smokers is estimated to be just 1.6m people - the lowest it has ever been.