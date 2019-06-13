Lancashire coffee shop serves up special brew to help support cancer patients

A Lancashire coffee shop has served up a special brew of generosity and kindness to help support cancer patients.

Volunteers at Rosemere Cancer Centre’s coffee shop have raised £10,508 for charity.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation's six clinic rooms now boast new furniture, new lighting, art work, colour washed walls and new workstations.

The Rosemere Cancer Foundation has put the money towards the refurbishment of the six clinic rooms in the centre’s Radiotherapy Department. They will used for consultations and examinations by more than 300 patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria, as well as offering space for people to wait for admission or transport home and a quiet place to lay down.

Peter Merry, the department’s pre-treatment team leader, said: “These clinic rooms are vital spaces in which our staff offer support, give advice and deliver the best care that they can but the rooms had become tired and dated.”

The money was raised through the sale of drinks and snacks while Rosemere Cancer Foundation has put £5,218.72 towards the makeover. The rooms now boast new furniture, new lighting, art work, colour washed walls and new workstations.

Dan Hill, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s chief officer, said: “The money raised by the coffee shop plus a little bit extra has enabled us to create rooms that now have a modern, fresh feel and are less clinical ensuring that the patient experience is the best it can be.

“Our coffee shop volunteers do an absolutely fantastic job year on year, providing a much appreciated service that has real tangible benefits for patients. I can’t thank them enough.”

For further information on the charity's work, including how to make a donation, please visit www.rosemere.org.uk