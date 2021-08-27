Find out how you can sign up for one of the most scenic bike rides in the Ribble Valley for charity
One of the country’s most scenic organised group cycles, the Ribble Valley Ride, is to return this autumn after its enforced Covid-19 break last year.
Organised by the Rotary Clubs of Accrington and Clitheroe and sponsored by Dare 2B, Applethwaite Homes and Hanson Cement Group, its comeback is scheduled for Sunday, September 5th, from a new start/finish point of the Hanson Cement Works in West Bradford Road, Clitheroe.
It will be smaller than in previous years, offering a choice of two rather than three routes. The longer route of 60 miles is a brand new route that includes a fair degree of climbing, while the 25 mile route is much flatter. Both courses head out via Chatburn into breathtakingly beautiful Ribble Valley and Bowland countryside.
Usually held in June, when it last took place in 2019, the Ribble Valley Ride raised more than £9,000 for a trio of charities. It will again support three charities, which this year are Rotary, Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Prostate Cancer UK.
Bill Honeywell, of Clitheroe Rotary Club, said: “It will be quite a low key comeback as we know lots of people are still nervous of group events, but we’re hopeful of a peloton of about 100 riders. We don’t believe there are more scenic routes anywhere in the country than the ones we have mapped out. The longer route is quite challenging, but the views are worth it, while the shorter route really packs in the scenery.”
To become part of the peloton, go to https://www.ribblevalleyride.org to register. Entry costs £22 for the 60 mile route and £15 for the 25 mile course, with all proceeds split between the chosen charities. Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.