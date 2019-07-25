East Lancashire Hospitals Trust praised for its 'digital revolution'

The digital revolution benefitting patients and staff at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust has been recognised at the highest level with a winning performance at the national Public Sector Paperless Awards 2019.

At Manchester Airport Visitor Park, ELHT directorate manager for Outpatient Services Sue Elliston and colleagues collected the ‘Best Use of a Digital Solution’ award in recognition of the trust’s successful introduction of new Patient Portal technology.

Introduced in partnership with Healthcare Communications, Patient Portal transforms the experience for outpatients who can now confirm, cancel or rebook their appointment with one click of their smartphones. Once confirmed, the appointment can be added directly into the patient’s digital calendar and saved to reduce the risk of losing their letter or forgetting their appointment.

Christine Pearson, ELHT executive director of Nursing, said: “Congratulations to Sue, her colleagues and our partners at Healthcare Communications on this fantastic and well-deserved achievement.

“Our new digital Patient Portal technology has been welcomed by patients and staff. Overall it is a better, much smoother system that enhances the patient experience today and for many years to come.”

East Lancashire Hospitals achieved further success at the Paperless Awards 2019 when Sue Elliston was shortlisted in the ‘Special Recognition Award’ category.