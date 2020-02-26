East Lancashire Hospitals Trust appoints new executive medical director

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust has appointed of Mr Jawad Husain as its new executive medical director.

Mr Husain, who started work at ELHT on February 17th, was previously medical director at The Royal Oldham Hospital.

Jawad started his NHS career as a consultant urological surgeon at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust in 2002. He trained in the North West and has a sub-speciality interest in management of stone diseases, having established a comprehensive stone service at Wrightington and helping to develop the urological department.

Kevin McGee, chief executive at ELHT, said: “I am delighted that Jawad is joining the Executive team having been appointed to the role of medical director – his leadership experience and excellent clinical knowledge make Jawad extremely well qualified for this role and I am sure that he will make an enormous contribution to the Trust’s journey of improvement.”

As a practicing surgeon, Jawad has extensive general management experience and takes a keen interest in teaching and training and has been the Surgical Tutor for the Royal College of Surgeons.

He has been an examiner for the University of Manchester Medical School and mentor for the medical students, educational and clinical supervisor for urology and surgical trainees, and a panel member for National Selector for core surgical trainees.

Mr Husain said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as executive medical director. In fact, it’s great to be back as I previously worked as a urology senior registrar at The Royal Blackburn Hospital.

“I’m especially looking forward to the challenge ahead of us at ELHT as I know how skilled, talented and caring our teams are. I will also be working with a committed Board of Directors, Executive team and all staff to further improve patient care and make ELHT the best possible environment for staff, patients and our community.”

A clinical advisor to the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, medicine runs through the veins of the Husain family: Jawad is married to Ayesha, a GP and has two daughters who are both doctors.

“I take a special interest in patient safety and clinical governance,” added Mr Husain. “I strongly believe in value based leadership and a culture which empowers staff and engaging them in improving safety, quality and performance."