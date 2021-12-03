East Lancashire hospitals caring for 33 coronavirus patients
East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 33 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 30th was down from 43 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by nine in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 42.
Across England there were 6,123 people in hospital with Covid as of November 30th, with 806 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 18% in the last four weeks, as has the number on mechanical ventilators, which has decreased by 6%.
The figures also show that 24 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to November 28th. This was down from 41 in the previous seven days.