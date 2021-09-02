East Lancashire Hospital Trust welcomes new chief executive

Martin is a long-standing member of the ELHT Family after joining the Trust in 2009 as Director of Service Development.

During his time at the Trust so far, Martin has been involved in the development of vascular, urology and stroke services across Lancashire and South Cumbria and has taken a lead role in the development of clinical services with partners across both the Pennine Lancashire and wider Lancashire and South Cumbria footprints.

In November 2019, Martin was appointed as Deputy Chief Executive taking day to day charge of the Trust whilst former CEO Kevin McGee oversaw both ELHT and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust.

Martin Hodgson

Chairman, Professor Eileen Fairhurst said: “I am delighted that Martin has been appointed to the role of interim chief executive.

"Martin’s time and focus will be primarily on ELHT and providing safe, personal and effective care to our patients. However, there is also a continued commitment to working with everyone across Lancashire and South Cumbria to improve outcomes for our entire communities.

Martin also commented: “I am so pleased to be taking on the role of interim chief executive at ELHT. It is a real honour to be asked to lead an organisation that I feel so passionately about and where I am so proud to work. The values of the Trust are everything I truly believe in and I am looking forward to building on those further.

“ELHT is an organisation that puts our patients at the heart of everything we do and I know all colleagues here are one hundred percent committed to that. I am also extremely keen to continue the amazing work that is being carried out to make sure all our services and employment practices are fair, accessible, inclusive and appropriate for everyone.

“However, the Trust cannot solve issues such as staffing, resources and health inequalities in isolation. We must face these matters as an extended team across the system. It is certainly an exciting time to be taking on this role when we can really serve the community and promote positive change through collaborative working.