East Lancashire hospital staff are real stars

The caring, compassion and dedication of NHS staff from across East Lancashire was recognised at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s (ELHT) annual awards ceremony.

Fifteen awards were presented to teams and individuals from across the Trust who go above and beyond to provide safe, personal and effective treatment and care to the people of East Lancashire.

Kevin McGee, ELHT Chief Executive, told staff during the glamorous event at the Mercure Dunkenhalgh Hotel:

“Congratulations to the winners and the 350 staff who were shortlisted and nominated for this year’s STAR Awards.

“I believe the huge number of nominations from both patients and colleagues truly reflects the outstanding efforts of our exceptional staff to provide the best possible quality of care to patients.

"Our STAR Awards are an incredible opportunity to celebrate and recognise the high quality standard of care that staff deliver to so many patients across East Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen.”

Following an extensive selection process, a whopping 359 nominations were whittled down by a panel of independent judges to the final shortlist.

After lengthy deliberation, the East Lancashire Hospitals STAR Awards winners for 2019 are:

• Non-Clinical Worker of the Year: Faith Woods-Berardi, Assistant HR Business Partner

• Clinical Worker of the Year: Sister Kathryn Eves-Keenan and Sister Helen Hughes, Ambulatory Emergency Care Unit

• Unsung Hero Award: Michelle Taylor, Community Staff Nurse, Ribblesdale District Nurses

• Patient Choice Award: Andrea Eccles, Clerical Officer (Endoscopy)

• Outstanding Achievement Award: Meg Davey, Deputy Associate Director, Quality and Safety

• Quality, Innovation and Research Award: Lindsey Gawthorpe and Louise Counell, Advanced Nurse Practitioners

• Employee of the Year: Lucy Mason and Lucy Norris, Healthcare Assistants, Ward C10

• Rising Star Award: Helen Kirkwood, Associate Palliative Care Nurse Specialist

• Role Model of the Year: Jenny Smith, Professional Development Lead (Podiatry)

• Compassionate Care Award: Pharmacy Medicine Support Team

• Leadership Award: Matron Lesley Gaw, Acute Medical Units

• Volunteer of the Year: Mrs Doris Iveson, Pendle Community Hospital

• Non-Clinical Team of the Year: Medical Staffing

• Clinical Team of the Year: Stroke Team ICG/DSC

The STAR Awards 2019 were presented during a special event at the Mercure Dunkenhalgh Hotel, Clayton Le Moors.

East Lancashire Hospitals wishes to thank the generosity of our award sponsors The University of Central Lancashire, Blackburn College, EMIS Healthcare, The Innovation Agency, Medacs Healthcare, ELHT&Me, The Mercure Dunkenhalgh Hotel, Nelson and Colne College, Consort, EMPARK, LAK Locums, D & G Builders and ENGIE.