Doctor-defying Clitheroe duathlete to host prostate cancer awareness evening

One of the UK's top age-group duathletes and Clitheroe local Nick Dinsdale is set to host a prostate cancer awareness evening, with Nick having himself battled the disease and competed whilst undergoing chemotherapy.

Nick, a 65-year-old father-of-three, will be hosting the awareness event at The Green Jersey bike shop and café on the corner of Taylor Street in Clitheroe at 7pm on Friday November 29th and will speak about prostate cancer's prevalence, signs, symptoms, testing and treatment.

Graduate sports therapist Nick BSc (Hons), MSc, who is proprietor of NJD Sports Injury Centre & Bikefit in Lincoln Way was diagnosed with Stage 4 (aggressive) prostate cancer in March last year but continued to race through chemotherapy and even qualified for both the iconic Alpe D’huez Duathlon in France and the 2019 Târgu Mures ETU European Championships in Romania.

At the event, Nick will be recounting his own personal experiences of coping with the disease both physiologically and psychologically having been working with charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation to raise awareness of prostate cancer, especially among men involved in sport.

With around 130 men diagnosed with prostate cancer every day in the UK, Rosemere works to bring world class cancer treatment to patients throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria at the Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital as well as at eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including the Burnley Teaching Hospitals.

The charity also funds cutting-edge equipment, research, training, and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk