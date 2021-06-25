Young people urged to 'grab a jab' in Burnley this weekend

More than 15 walk-in and pop-up centres will be open across Lancashire and South Cumbria including Charter Walk in Burnley.Anyone over 18 will be able to walk-in and get their jab at convenient sites while going about their usual weekend business - without needing to book a time in advance.

The NHS will shortly launch a new online service enabling people to simply enter their postcode to find their nearest walk-in site and text messages will be sent to people living nearby who have not had their first dose yet.

The move comes as the NHS continues the final push to vaccinate everyone, following the watershed moment last Friday when every adult in the country became eligible for the jab.

The Charter Walk vaccination centre in Burnley

Over 2 million doses have already been given in the Lancashire and South Cumbria region.

COVID-19 Vaccination Director Jane Scattergood said: “It’s just as important to get vaccinated now as it was on day one of the programme, and it has never been easier to walk in and get your jab while you are out and about this weekend.

“We are in the final weeks of our world-leading vaccination programme, uptake has been fantastic locally and it has been a privilege to help keep people safe and to see the smiles on people’s faces once they’ve had their vaccine.

“With everyone over 18 now eligible and plenty of walk-in sites open this weekend, if you haven’t booked your first dose yet then today should be the day you make that happen and play your part in keeping us all safe.”

Just over a week since the vaccination programme opened to all adults, almost a third of people aged 18-24 have now been vaccinated.

People who attend a walk-in clinic for their first dose will have their vaccination record updated online and will then be able to book in their second dose appointment using the national booking system.

Four in five adults have now received their first dose of the jab, with three in five already fully vaccinated after receiving two doses.

A full list of walk-in sites is available at www.healthierlsc.co.uk/getmyjab.

All adults can book at one of the 1,600 vaccination centre, pharmacy or general practice sites across the country that are available through the national booking service. Vaccination centres are also available in convenient locations such as mosques, museums, and football stadiums.

Text invitations appear as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’ and include a web link to the NHS website to reserve an appointment.

People who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.