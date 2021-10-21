Thousands of people across Lancashire get Covid-19 booster jab

And with thousands of doses being administered every day, health chiefs are confident of having offered the booster to the majority of those eligible by the end of December.

According to the Lancashire and South Cumbria Health and Care Partnership, demand for the booster has been high, with most people receiving their invite directly from the NHS or from their GP taking up the offer. Where possible, some areas have taken the opportunity to administer a flu and Covid vaccination at the same appointment, which has been well-received by patients.

Jane Scattergood, Senior Responsible Officer for Lancashire and South Cumbria Vaccination Programme, said: “Demand for the booster has been extremely high, and as soon as eligible people are getting their booster invites they are finding a venue handy for them and booking straight in.

Health bosses say more than 150,000 people across Lancashire and South Cumbria have received a Covid-19 booster jab

“It means we’re getting through thousands of boosters a day. And coupled with the annual flu vaccination programme in full swing and first and second Covid-19 doses, that’s a lot of jabs!

“With Covid-19 still spreading in our communities, and other winter bugs including flu beginning to circulate, we are making sure that our most vulnerable citizens are protected.”

Eligible individuals are able to book an appointment at www.nhs.uk/book-covid-booster. People that can’t go online can book by phoning 119.

• Those living in residential care homes for older adults;

• All adults aged 50 years or over;

• Frontline health and social care workers;

• All those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19 (as set out in the green book), and adult carer;

• Adult household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, Director of Public Health for Lancashire County Council, said: “Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others from coronavirus, so it’s brilliant that more than 150,000 people across Lancashire and South Cumbria have now received their booster.

“As we approach winter, it is absolutely vital that those who are eligible boost their immunity to maintain their protection against Covid-19.

“If six months have passed since you had your second Covid jab, please come forward and book your booster jab without delay to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.

“And if you haven’t yet had your first or second dose, it’s not too late to come forward.

“It’s also more important than ever that you boost your immunity against flu, which can be life-threatening and spreads more easily in winter.”

For more information on the Lancashire and South Cumbria Vaccination Programme visit www.healthierlsc.co.uk/getmyjab