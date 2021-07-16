Lancashire records 1,520 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours
The total number of confirmed cases in Lancashire since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 164,942 as of Friday, July 16.
There have now been 127,731 confirmed cases in the Lancashire County Council area since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data released today (July 16).
Meanwhile, the total across Lancashire, including Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen, now stands at 164,942.
The Prime Minister has gambled on trusting the public’s judgment and the protection offered by vaccines as he scrapped mandatory mask-wearing and lifted social distancing requirements.
The so-called "freedom day" is to go ahead on July 19.
Officials acknowledged that Covid-19 cases and deaths would continue to increase - albeit at a much lower level than before the vaccination programme - but it was now necessary to find a new way to live with the virus.
How many coronavirus cases are there in Lancashire?
Public Health England records cases for each council area. The latest totals for each area in Lancashire are:
Blackburn with Darwen - 24,538 (Up from 24,409) +129
Blackpool - 12,673 (Up from 12,496) +177
Burnley - 12,766 (Up from 12,665) +101
Chorley - 10,758 (Up from 10,621) +137
Fylde - 6,397 (Up from 6,291) +106
Hyndburn - 10,958 (Up from 10,880) +78
Lancaster - 12,151 (Up from 12,044) +107
Pendle - 11,928 (Up from 11,874) +54
Preston - 17,353 (Up from 17,232) +121
Ribble Valley - 6,289 (Up from 6,245) +44
Rossendale - 8,755 (Up from 8,678) +77
South Ribble - 10,725 (Up from 10,605) +120
West Lancs - 10,820 (Up from 10,693) +127
Wyre - 8,831 (Up from 8,689) +142
