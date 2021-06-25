Fewer Covid patients in East Lancashire hospitals this week

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on June 22nd was down from 56 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 15.

Across England there were 1,301 people in hospital with Covid as of June 22nd, with 229 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Royal Blackburn Hospital

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 70% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 96%.