Clitheroe nursery raises £900 for CMV Action UK in honour of local lad

A Clitheroe nursery has raised almost £900 for the UK's leading CMV charity in honour of one of the youngsters in their care who lives with the condition.

Rossendale House Nursery & Baby Unit on York Street in the town held a fundraising month throughout September for Jack Waddington, who attends the nursery and lives with Cytomegalovirus (CMV), a common virus that can infect people of all ages but which poses serious risks to unborn babies.

The raffled chocolate hamper

Holding cake sales, pyjama weeks, Disney weeks, discos, Sensory Overload Week, and a raffle for a chocolate hamper, the nursery managed to raise an astounding £838.80 for CMV Action UK, who said: "A big thank-you to Rossendale House Nursery in Clitheroe, Lancashire. The proceeds are going to CMV Action and towards sensory nursery equipment."

Once CMV is in a person’s body, it stays there for life, and while most healthy adults and children who become infected will have no signs, symptoms, or long-term effects from CMV, it can cause issues for unborn babies if a pregnant woman catches it for the first time. This can result in congenital CMV, which is when a baby has been infected before birth - one of the leading causes of hearing-loss and disability in children.

Jack himself was affected by cCMV (congenital Cytomegalovirus) in utero and now lives with cerebral palsy and attends the nursery.

"We just wanted to thank the staff, parents, friends, children, and anyone else who got involved in the fundraising," said Danielle, Jack's mother on Facebook. "This makes us proud and it's educated others about how awful CMV can be.

Rossendale House Nursery kids

"Thanks for raising that awareness of such a common virus that can be so devastating, plus it's given something to a charity that works so hard and the nursery which gets the pennies to buy additional things," she added. "If it wasn't for the nursery, I couldn't have returned to work, you're all absolutely amazing with Jack and all the other children, so a very heartfelt ta!"