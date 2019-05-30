Campaign promotes NHS 111 online

A new campaign to promote the NHS 111 online service will launch in the North West on Monday, June 3.

111 online launched in the region last year at 111.nhs.uk. The website helps people get urgent healthcare advice using their smartphone, tablet or computer and provides a fast and convenient alternative to the NHS 111 phoneline.

The new campaign features radio and digital adverts, encouraging people to visit 111.nhs.ukinstead of worrying or being unsure what to do when they have an urgent health problem. Roadshows will also take place across Greater Manchester during the two-week campaign to help raise awareness of the 111 online service.

111 online enables people to answer questions about their symptoms and receive tailored advice on what to do next and where to go. They can then get a call from a healthcare professional if they need one. It can also be accessed via the new NHS App, which is gradually being rolled out across England.

Dr David Levy, Medical Director for NHS England and NHS Improvement North West, said: “We want to make more people aware of the NHS 111 online service. It provides a fast and convenient alternative to dialling 111 and will make it easier for people to get the right care first time when they have an urgent but non life-threatening medical concern.”