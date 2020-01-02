Burnley young persons' mental health service receives national praise

The Burnley-based East Lancashire Child and Adolescent Service (ELCAS) has become just the second service in the UK to receive a national accreditation for quality.

The ELCAS service, based at Burnley General Teaching Hospital, has been accredited by the Royal College of Psychiatry’s Quality Network for Community CAMHS (QNCC).

Kevin McGee, chief executive for East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “I am thrilled that the work of East Lancashire’s young persons’ mental health service has been recognised by the country’s professional body for psychiatrists.”

“The ELCAS team, led by clinical director Jo Weller, have once again demonstrated a real commitment to achieve this accreditation not once but twice."

The accreditation is valid for three years (March 2022), subject to continued evidence of compliance and a yearly review to ensure ELCAS upholds standards.

QNCC is a network hosted by the Royal College of Psychiatrists which works with professionals from health, social services, education and the voluntary sector to improve the quality of young people’s mental health services.

ELCAS is also the only young person’s mental health service in England to achieve both QNCC accreditation and an ‘Outstanding’ from the Care Quality Commission which was announced in February 2019.

“I am hugely proud of the whole team for the excellent services we provide for the area’s young people and families,” said clinical director Jo Weller.

“This success is all linked to achieving the highest levels of quality standards in patient care.

“Our second accreditation from the QNCC is a fantastic accolade for the team and a reflection of the caring and high quality service the team strives to deliver every day."