Burnley showcase to help those with sight loss receives civic seal of approval

Held in the 1882 Lounge at Burnley Football Club, 17 exhibitors displayed items and services to help those with varying degrees of sight loss.

Organised by Burnley Lions the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend was the guest of honour.

The Burnley branch is part of Lions Clubs International which has campaigned for and supported interventions to reduce blindness throughout the world since 1925. The challenge to become ‘knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness’ was thrown down by Hellen Keller, a blind author and advocate for those with sight loss.

(from left to right) Lions Jackie Seed and Sue Hunt, Burnley Mayor Coun. Mark Townsend and Philip Ward, standholder.

Lions have supported eye camps in India (cataract removal); elimination of river blindness through inoculation; start-up of eye banks for corneal transplants; recycling and provision of spectacles for third world countries and many more local and world-wide projects.

Exhibitors included: Vision-Aid Technologies, Optelec Ltd, Synapptic Ltd, Seeing Solutions and OxSight and service organisations were represented by ELHT Steady On, Deafblind UK, Braille IT, Guide Dogs for the Blind, The Macular Society, Burnley Fire Service, Accrington Blind Society, The Royal National Institute for the Blind, Talking Newspapers, Pendle Voice, Galloways Society for the Blind and Burnley Lions Club

Plans are on the cards for another exhibition which will include representation for the deaf too.