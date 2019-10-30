Burnley General to receive new MRI scanner

Two new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners are on their way to hospitals in East Lancashire.

The two new scanners will be installed at Burnley General Hospital and Royal Blackburn Hospital. In total, 13 MRI scanners will be delivered to hospitals in the North West, alongside 10 mammograph and seven CT scanners. This is part of a national roll-out to replace scanners that are over ten years old.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock with Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson received the good news during a meeting with the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock to discuss NHS investment in East Lancashire.

Mr Stephenson said: “It’s great to see further investment in our NHS. These new scanners will help local doctors to diagnose people better and quicker, improving the service for Pendle residents.

“We are seeing record investment in the NHS, and I am pressing Health Ministers to continue to invest in health services in our area.”

MRI scanners uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images of the inside of the body. They help diagnose a range of medical problem from broken bones to brain injuries and other internal organs. This helps to plan treatments or see how effective previous treatments have been.